Dorothy J. Louis

A Home-going celebration for Mrs. Dorothy Louis, the former Dorothy Jackson, 79, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Randle Sr., officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
She will await the resurrection St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A resident of St. Martinville, she passed at 11:10 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2019, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Joseph Louis Sr. of St. Martinville; two sons, Kevington J. Hill of St. Martinville and Keynon R. Hill Sr. (April) of New Iberia; two daughters, Timmie Hill of New Iberia and Dorrie A. Bell (Ray Anthony) of Lafayette; six brothers, Gerald Jackson (Josie) of Birmingham, Alabama, Harold Jackson Sr. (Winnie), John Jackson Sr. (Lubertha), Octave Jackson Jr. (Hope), Andrew Jackson and Glen Jackson (Rose), all of New Iberia; four sisters, Mildred J. Green, Peggy Jackson, Audrey Jackson and Maudrey Jackson, all of New Iberia; special friend Magdaline Dauphine of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Bobby L. Hill and Harry Lee Brooks; her parents, Octave Jackson Sr. and Eunice Dauphine Jackson; one daughter, Dayna “Tut” Hill; granddaughter, Shanesa Hill; three brothers, Richard Bill Jackson Sr., Kirby Jackson and Terry Jackson; and one sister, Goldie Jackson Jones.
Active Pallbearers are Harold Roberts Sr., Tireek Jackson, Vernon Abatt, Jeremy Touchet Jr. ,Willie Polite Jr. and Brennan Landry.
Honorary Pallbearers are Gerald Jackson, Harold Jackson Sr., John Jackson Sr., Octave Jackson Jr., Andrew Jackson and Glen Jackson.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.