Dorothy Gail Weakley Thompson

Dorothy was born on February 6, 1936, to Johne Louise Freeman and William Connor Weakley Jr. in Monroe. She spent the earlier years of her childhood in Monroe before moving with her family to Jeanerette. After Dorothy graduated from Jeanerette High School, she married Charles Thompson. They lived in Baton Rouge while attending LSU together and made New Iberia their home where they raised their four children. They retired after many happy years and moved to Houston, Texas in 2001.
After graduating with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Dorothy chose to make her career that of an educator. As a librarian, teacher and principal she was able to share her love of learning and passion for life with all who knew her.
Dorothy was a member of Cypress Creek Christian Church and the Friendship Class. She participated in Craft Crowd, Sisters at Heart, Boys and Girls Country and was a member of NW Houston Women’s Club, Phi Beta Kappa and DAR.
Although preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Thompson and her son Dave Thompson, Dorothy lived out her life surrounded with love from her three daughters and their husbands, her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Lemuel Reams Morgan III.
While saddened by their loss, Dorothy’s family takes comfort in the knowledge that she has been reunited with Charles and from the love and memories that their Mom and Nonnie shared and created with each of them.
Her daughters Kay-Cee Cruzen of Cypress, Texas, Lori Smith of Dallas, Texas, and JoRhetta Allred of Montgomery, Texas, and their families will ensure that Dorothy’s legacy will live on through each of them.
Dorothy’s family will gather to celebrate her life on March 6, 2021, at Cypress Creek Christian Church in Houston, Texas.
After living what she described as a “full and beautiful life,” Dorothy passed away on January 29, 2021. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy’s family has requested that you support Dot and Charles’ favorite charity, St. Jude, by making a memorial donation to http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/dorothythompson.