Dorothy Delahoussaye Escuriex

Dorothy “Dot” Delahoussaye Escuriex passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 21, 2020.
A Memorial Mass and Christian Burial to celebrate Dot’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Visitation will be at church beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service.
Burial will immediately follow Mass at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Dot was born February 6, 1933, to the late Walter and Nita Lassalle Delahoussaye.
Dot is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray Francis Escuriex Sr.; nine children, Catherine (Karl) Mestayer, Ray (Julie) Escuriex, Adrienne (Steve) Mestayer, Pierre (Carolyn) Escuriex, Michelle Escuriex, David (Jenny) Escuriex, Martha (Craig) Girouard, Jeanne (Destinn) Cutrera, Michael (Alissa) Escuriex; 27 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Martha D. Borel; sisters-in-law Gerry Delahoussaye and Joyce Belaire; brother-in-law Larry Escuriex; and numerous nieces and nephews.