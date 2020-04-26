Dorothy Delahoussaye Escuriex

Dorothy Marie Delahoussaye Escuriex, 87, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, “Dot” was born February 6, 1933, to Walter Rene “Tucker” Delahoussaye and Nita Martha Lassalle, the youngest of five children. She married Ray Francis Escuriex Sr. on May 24, 1952. That love produced a large family of nine children. She is survived by her nine children, 27 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild due in May. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive Dot and will cherish her memory.
Dot was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and worked briefly as a telephone operator until she and Ray began their family of nine “active” ones. Holidays and get-togethers were always wild and crazy and quite loud! Ever a lover of children, after her own children were grown, Dot went to work at The Gingerbread House Nursery School, doing what she knew best. She continued for many years “helping to raise” many of New Iberia’s children there. With her humor and strong but gentle hand, she helped in her wonderful way of shaping, molding and nurturing future generations. Her faith was an important part of her life and she was extremely proud of the fact that all of her children attended and graduated from New Iberia’s Catholic schools, St. Edward, Mt. Carmel and Catholic High.
Dot is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray Francis Escuriex; and nine children, Catherine E. and husband Karl Mestayer, (Lafayette), Ray Jr. and wife Julie Menard Escuriex (Lafayette), Adrienne E. and husband Steve Mestayer (Youngsville), Pierre Escuriex and Carolyn Voelker (Lafayette), Michelle Escuriex (Seattle), David and wife Jennifer Wade Escuriex (New Iberia), Martha E. and husband Craig Girouard (New Iberia), Jeanne E. and husband Destinn Cutrera (New Iberia), Michael Escuriex and Alissa Suarez (Youngsville). She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, John Mestayer (Clearwater, Florida), Christopher Francis Mestayer (Broussard), Lauren M. and husband Patrick McElligott (Lafayette), Alix E. and husband Bob Koscick (Baton Rouge), Andree E. Duplantis (Baton Rouge), Bianca Menard (Lafayette), Holly L. and husband Stephen Thubron (Morgantown, West Virginia), Jonathan and wife Kelly Mestayer (Baton Rouge), Stephanie M. and husband Ryan Thalji (Youngsville), Philip and wife Jessica Mestayer (Broussard), Hillarie E. and husband Josh Buck (Broussard), Zachary Escuriex and fiance Kaylan Bourque (Denver), Lanie Escuriex (Lafayette), Carly Escuriex (Youngsville), Craig Girouard (Youngville), Amy Girouard (New Iberia), Andrew Girouard (Youngsville), Sarah Dorothy Boudreaux (New Iberia), Jacob Boudreaux (U.S. Navy, Virginia), Celeste C. and husband Brett Delcambre (Youngsville), Dylan Cutrera (New Iberia), Elise Cutrera (New Iberia) and Emily Escuriex, Clare Escuriex, Cecilia Escuriex and Margaret Escuriex (all of New Iberia); and 21 great-grandchildren and another due in May. In addition, she also leaves a sister, Martha D. Borel; sisters-in-law Geri L. Delahoussaye and Joyce Belaire; and brother-in-law Larry Escuriex to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brothers C. L. “Speedy” Delahoussaye and Rene Francis Delahousaye and wife Mercedes Fenerty Delahoussaye; her sister Evelyn D.Voorhies; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lionel Escuriex Jr and his wife Louise “Sue” Bernard Escuriex; brother-in-law Louis Belaire; sister-in-law Ella Belaire Domingues and husband Kenneth Domingues; father-in-law Lionel Escuriex Sr.; mothers-in-law Odette Petitfils Escuriex and Rosalie Bares Belaire Escuriex; as well as an infant granddaughter Amy Theresa Mestayer.
Dot possessed a rich and deep devotion to her Catholic faith, especially to Mary, Our Lady, and passed on the tradition of The Holy Rosary to her family. Throughout her illness, she enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and cardinals. She was always patient and never complained about her circumstances. She “sacrificed” and “offered it up” during her illness — phrases we were often told when we were growing up if we were complaining or were having a difficult time. Dot had an infectious smile and the uncanny ability to laugh at herself.
Dot loved gardening and flowers, but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Catholic High Endowment Fund, 1301 DelaSalle Drive, N. I. 70560, or to The Sisters of Mt. Carmel Development Office, P.O. Box 476, Lacombe, LA., 70445.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, particularly Louise Young and Marcie Walker. The family would like to extend their deepest and heartfelt thanks especially to Seth Porche of Hospice of Acadiana, who was a tremendous guide in steering us through this journey for the last year and a half.
To view an online obituary or to sign the guest book, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.