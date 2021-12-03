Dorothy C. Small

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Collins Small, 74, the former Dorothy Mae Collins, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Rev. Canon, A. Gerard Jordan, O. Praem, celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint James Baptist Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be observed from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Saint Jude Chapel, 4406 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia, LA 70563, Olivier community. Masks required at the chapel, church and cemetery.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Dorothy passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Dorothy was born in New Iberia, on January 19, 1947, to the late Levy-Leroy Sr. and Georgia Pomier Collins. Dorothy loved interacting with people. It was no surprise when Dorothy was voted Miss Congeniality during her Debutante Ball. Dorothy graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1965. Dorothy, being the oldest of 15 children, developed a passion for working with children. At an early age, she knew she wanted to make a difference in children’s lives through teaching.
Dorothy attended Southern University A&M University in Baton Rouge, majoring in elementary education. Dorothy began her teaching career as a second grade teacher, working at Pesson Elementary for 25 years, then Sugarland Elementary for 6 years. Dorothy also received a master’s degree in Elementary Education and Supervision from her alma mater. Dorothy became principal at Grand Marais Elementary. Peebles Elementary would merge with Grand Marias Elementary to become Caneview Elementary. She remained principal at Caneview Elementary until her retirement on July 10, 2012.
Throughout her time as an educator Dorothy was honored as Teacher of the Year. Dorothy was also a member of the Iberia Association of Educators and the National Association of Educators. Dorothy remained active in her church and community, up until the time she became ill. Dorothy was also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 55 years, Stanley Small Sr. of New Iberia; one daughter, Keisha Small Noel (Robert) of Breaux Bridge; one son, Kory Small of Katy, Texas; one grandson, Darby Small of Katy, Texas; five brothers, Levy Joseph Collins (Belinda), Joseph “Tony” Collins, Lionel Collins (Savitra), Kevin Collins (Sandra) and Patrick Collins (Lilly), all of New Iberia; seven sisters, Georgia C. Benjamin (Arnold), Elva C. Magee (Frederick), Patricia C. Simmons (Christopher), Esther C. Dorsey (Wayne), Sherry C. Louis, Shannon Joy Collins and Edna C. Sealy, all of New Iberia; two godchildren, Dr. Tara Benjamin of Baton Rouge and Malakah Ahwar; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Stanley Small Jr. and Dr. Keith Van Dedrick Small; and two brothers, Glen Collins Sr. and Phillip Collins.
Active pallbearers are Darby Small, Denari Key, Gwaine Collins, Jason Collins, Kenyatta Small and Titus Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Levy Collins Jr., Joseph Collins, Lionel Collins, Patrick Collins, Kevin Collins, Trent Collins, Robert Noel and James Small.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.