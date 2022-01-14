Funeral services will be conducted for Dorita Bonin Lopez, 87, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, and will resume at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. by The Men’s Rosary Group in the funeral home on Friday, January 14, 2022.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Lopez passed away at 5:42 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at her residence.
A lover of Cajun music and dancing, she was a member of the CFMA. She enjoyed cooking for her family and going to the casino. She was a compassionate, humble and charitable person.
She is survived by her children Harold Lopez, Keith Lopez and his wife Mirtha, Julie Fremin and her husband Kyle and Lonnie Lopez and his companion Norma, all of New Iberia; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph “Joe” Lopez; father Honore Bonin; mother Mable Schexnayder Bonin; daughter Donna Haydel; brothers Lovelace Bonin, Clifton Bonin and Wilson Bonin; and her sister Laura Romero.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Lopez, Evan Lopez, Seth Lopez, Scott Haydel, Christopher Haydel and Blake Lopez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lonnie Lopez, Keith Lopez, Harold Lopez and Kyle Fremin.