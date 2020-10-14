Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Doris Virginia Taylor Cole, 83, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at David Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service.
A native and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cole passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 7:19 p.m. Mrs. Cole retired after 30 years as a Bell South Service Representative. She enjoyed her special times with family and friends.
She is survived by her children Susan C. Thigpen and her husband Keith of Slidell and James “Wes” Crotty III and his wife Ruth of New Iberia; two sisters, Olive Brantley of New Iberia and Edwina Picou of Thibodaux; brother-in-law Andy Vilcan of Charenton; five grandchildren, Jeremy Thigpen and wife Sarah of Prairieville, Brian Thigpen and wife Meredith of Watson, Melanie Thigpen of Pearl River, Courtney Thigpen of Slidell and Heather Ross and husband Jeff of New Iberia; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, James “Jim” Cole; parents, Virgil Lee Taylor and Eula Cruse Taylor; sister Euna Vilcan; and brother Glenn Taylor.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy Thigpen, Caleb Waddick, Jeff Ross, Ron Simon, Greg Daigle and Chance Daigle.
A special thank you to her daytime caregiver Swanny Gardner, the second floor nursing staff of Iberia Medical Center and Hospice of Acadiana Team for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Cole’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at http;//www.stjude.org.
