Doris L. Theriot

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Alexie Theriot Jr., the former Doris Landry, 85, at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Stephen LeBlanc will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Breaux Bridge and longtime resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Theriot passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She cherished every moment spent with family and especially enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris had a passion for sewing, food, playing Bingo and dancing. She and her husband were proud members of the CFMA for many years. Doris enjoyed a nice cup of strong coffee in the morning and sitting down to watch Sponge Bob Square Pants with Dreyvon. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her two sons, Troy Theriot and partner Grady Breaux of Baton Rouge and Randy Theriot and wife Valerie of New Iberia; three daughters, Denice Broussard and husband Russell of New Iberia, Phyllis Theriot of Erath and Jennifer Breaux and husband Craig of New Iberia; one brother, Earl Landry of Cecilia; thirteen grandchildren, Ramsey Theriot, Reggie Theriot and Lauren, Stephanie Anderson and Sam, Jacie Cassidy and Richard, Ned Sonnier, Courtland Derouen and Drew, Maelynn Theriot, Jarrod Benoit and Heather, Grant Breaux and Donna, Derek Breaux and Amber, Brad Broussard and Keisha, Rusty Broussard and Erin, and Russell Broussard Jr.; twenty-four great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law Tony Petrose of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alexie Theriot Jr.; parents, Pierre and Lillian Calais Landry; one brother, Michel Landry; two sisters, Margie Theriot and Yula Mae Theriot; and one grandson, Chad Broussard.
Pallbearers will be Ramsey Theriot, Troy Theriot, Reggie Theriot, Jarrod Benoit, Ned Sonnier and Grant Breaux.
