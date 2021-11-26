A memorial service celebrating the life of Doris L. Alexander, 74, the former Doris Lavine, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating.
Visiting hours will be observed at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Masks are required by all attendees at the funeral home.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from labor to reward at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Doris Sharon Alexander was an educator. She always stressed about how important education was to her children. She graduated from Jonas Henderson High School in 1965 and was awarded for being the most outstanding senior in Home Economics. In 1967, she received her Certified PBX Receptionist Certificate from Durham Business College in Houston, Texas and in 1970, she received her certificate for clerical training in New Iberia. She also attended the National Education Center in 1992, where she was top of her class, taking courses in math, reading, computer electronics and medical assistant. She then went on to work at Iberia Parish School Board from March 1982 until August 1988, as a substitute teacher as well as becoming an enumerator for the United States Census. In 1991, she served as President of the Tenants’ organization where she became a member of the New Iberia Housing Authority Drug Eliminating program. She tutored, assisted with homework, worked closely with the supervisor, planning activities and field trips for the children. To conclude her education career, Doris went back to college at the age of 45 and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana where she majored in Western Elementary Education.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Jacqueline Marie Alexander of New Iberia; three sons, Felton Alexander (Shanquita) of Houston, Texas, and Kenneth Alexander (Sylethia) and Donald Alexander Sr. (Latina) of Humble, Texas; grandchildren Laquienton Lopez (Lyndon) of Breaux Bridge, Quincy Alexander and Lashanda Celestine both of New Iberia, Donald Alexander Jr. of Jeanerette, and Jazsmin Alexander, Ava Alexander and Olivia Alexander, all of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren Ian Lopez, Iyana Lopez, Derhani Alexander and Quincy Alexander Jr.; one brother, Roland Chris Lavine Jr. (Mary) of Shreveport; special aunt Bertha “Nanny Bert” Harris of Morbihan; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Felton Alexander Sr.; parents Roland Lavine and Helen Jones Lavine; four brothers, Donald Lavine, Kenneth Lavine, Lloyd Lavine Sr. and Kent Jules Lavine; and four sisters, Susie Lavine Derouen, Betty Lavine Goodwin, Tony Lavine Derouen and Johanna Lavine Haywood.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.