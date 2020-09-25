LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Doris Jeanne Granger Prados, 93, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at noon, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Darren Eldridge officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be private.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Prados passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Carpenter House. Doris, affectionately called “Granny” by her grands and great-grands, was a kindhearted, gentle and loving “granny” and mother who adored her family. She delighted in visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as other family members who popped in on a regular basis. Her wonderful, captivating smile could lift anyone’s spirit and she was eager to share it!
Doris loved music and she and her husband, John, were ready and willing to cut a rug anytime the Big Band music resounded from the hi-fi! She had a wonderful memory and quite a knack for reciting poems, nursery rhymes and encouraging sing-alongs with her family and friends. As her family lovingly began playing an active role in caring for Doris in her later years, she’d always say, “How did I get so lucky?” She never failed to express her gratitude for the smallest expression of kindness offered to her. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children Dr. Christa Rodriguez and husband Hulen of Natchitoches, Merrill “Mel” Prados of Loreauville, John Prados Jr. and wife Lisa of St. Martinville, Mitzie Delcambre and husband Ray of New Iberia, Gerard “Buster” Prados and wife Tess of Loreauville, Jude Theron Prados and wife Julie of Loreauville; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Verna Mae Derouen of Avery Island; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Prados Sr.; parents, Alfred Granger Sr. and Sedonia Gonsoulin Granger; granddaughter Katie Prados Boutte; and siblings May Granger Ransonet, Walter J. Granger, Odette Granger Louviere, Maude M. Granger, Velma Granger Gondron, Francis Granger, Warren J. Granger, Alfred “Benny” Granger Jr. and Ronald “Joe” Granger.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brett Rodriguez, Ryan Delcambre, Heath Prados, Jesse Prados, Brandon Prados and Kirby Ronsonet. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Granger, Henley Granger, Randy Prados and Willie Ronsonet.
The family would like to thank the staff of Azalea Estates, Iberia Medical Center, AMG Specialty Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospice and the Carpenter House. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Terri Francis for her care and compassion throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Prados’ honor to a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., Loreauville, 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.