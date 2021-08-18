Doris Dauterive

A memorial Mass will be conducted for Doris “Dot” Breaux Dauterive, 98, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Oredipe officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:10 p.m. on Friday at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Dauterive passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Aug. 11, 1922, to the late Alexander Dassas Breaux Sr. and Estelle Mouton Breaux, Doris was one of 11 children. Affectionately known as “Mrs. Dot,” Doris embraced life and celebrated every day to the fullest. She surrounded herself with family and friends and made sure to have a great time wherever she went.
She was a proud homemaker who devoted her time to her family and her faith. A devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Mrs. Dot always sought the good in someone and believed that all deserved to be treated with kindness.
When remembering Mrs. Dot, the Bible verse from John 16:13 “Greater life has no one than this, that a person will lay down his life for his friends” often comes to mind. Her kind, forgiving and generous heart enabled her to truly sacrifice her own needs to meet the needs of her family and friends. She truly exemplified Christ’s words to his disciples, and always “walked by her unwavering faith.”
Mrs. Dot was a bright ray of sunshine to all around her. Her family and many dear friends never got tired of seeing her beautiful smile and always looked forward to a visit over a hot cup of coffee. She leaves behind a legacy of being a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was an amazing grandmother who was pure in heart. The countless hours spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were simplistic but filled with quality time and undivided attention. Make no mistake, alongside a friendly French card game of “Bataille” or making “homemade playdough,” she filled those little bellies with fantastic authentic Cajun dishes made with love. In her kitchen she was always serving up home cooking like her famous crawfish bisque, homemade biscuits and homemade spaghetti. Her kitchen door was always open to both friends and strangers needing a warm meal and a warm hug.
She is survived by the world’s luckiest daughter, Pam D. Breaux and husband Mike of Youngsville; three sons, Craig Dauterive and wife BJ of Houston, Texas, Glenn Dauterive and wife Barbara of Lafayette and Larry Dauterive Jr. and wife Kay of LaPlace; her grandchildren Jamie Andrews, Dionne Duhe’ and husband Kevin, Ashley Derouen and husband Chris, Sean Dauterive, Cory Dauterive and wife Shelly, Joshua Brooks, Jacob Breaux, Rachelle B. Rachal and husband William and Brandon Breaux and wife Ashley. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; her night sitter and friend Linda Bourque and her most faithful, loving, and devoted caregiver Christine Bourque.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 79 years, Larry Joseph Dauterive Sr.; parents, Alexander Dassas Breaux Sr. and Estelle Mouton Breaux; one daughter Christy Lynn Dauterive; six brothers Alex D. Breaux Jr., Allen E. Breaux, Paul J. Breaux, Ray Beaux, Jesse A Breaux and Warren “Joe” J. Breaux and four sisters Irene B. Foti, Rose St. Martin, Lena B. Jackson and Arlette B. Peloquin.
Mrs. Dot was laid to rest on Aug. 11th, which would have been her 99th birthday. On the day she was born, earth received an amazing gift, and on the day she died, heaven received a very special angel. We celebrate the 99 earthly years she was with us, and her legacy continues for many more years through all her loved ones.
To view online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhomenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.