LYDIA - A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia for Doris Daigle Kapp, 86, who passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Randy Courville will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. A Rosary, will be prayed at 11 a.m., led by Ben LeBleu on Thursday.
A resident of Lydia, Doris Daigle Kapp was born in New Orleans on January 10, 1936, to the late Louis and Beatrice Martin Daigle. She worked as a dental assistant and loved fishing (especially for redfish), going to the casino and flower gardening. She had a green thumb and a beautiful yard with red and white petunias everywhere. She proudly won Garden of the Month several times. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Kapp is survived by a daughter Denise Hebert (Gene) of New Iberia; three sons, Christopher J. Kapp III (Melissa) of Lydia, Kirk Kapp (Rachel) of New Iberia and Bryan Kapp (Gwendolyn) of Opelousas; twelve grandchildren, Amy Suire (Christopher), Michelle Miller (Kevin), Michael Segura (Jamie), Megan Munnerlyn (Casey), Genna Wazenkewitz, Sarah Hebert, Heather Kapp, Kimberly Albert (Dylan), Mallory Clements (Damian), Christopher “C.J.” Kapp (Kayla), Cierra Farmer (Dakota) and Abigail Kapp; and 27 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Christopher Joseph Kapp Jr.; and five siblings, Charles (Ethel) Daigle, Ira Daigle, Leroy (Marguerite) Daigle, Louise (Charles) Frisco and Jerry (George) Morisi.
Pallbearers will be Christopher J. Kapp III, Kirk Kapp, Bryan Kapp, Michael Segura, Gene Hebert and Christopher “C.J.” Kapp.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers Mitzi Freyou, Sandra Gaspard, Bernadette Bouillion, Stephanie Delahoussaye, Sharon Daigle, Traditions Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion and to the staff of Pellerin Funeral Home for their kindness and always making the process so easy.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
