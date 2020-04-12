Doris Comeaux Judice

A private graveside service was held for Doris C. Judice, 90, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 2 Pp.m. at Beau Pre Cemetery. Fr. Keith Landry served as the officiant.
A native of Eagle Grove, Iowa and former resident of New Iberia and Loreauville, “Doe” as she was affectionately known, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at a Lake Charles nursing facility. Ms. Doris was a bookkeeper and worked at many companies including Regions Bank (formerly Peoples National Bank) for 10 years, Hobart for five years, Taylor’s Drug Store for 13 years and was the co-owner and operator of Village Café in Torrido Village with her first husband, Alvin Comeaux Sr., for seven years. She enjoyed dancing and line dancing and was involved in many organizations including the Council on Aging, the Cajun Dancers, Charlotte Homemakers. Mrs. Judice was also a volunteer at St. Francis Diner.
She is survived by her son Randy Comeaux of Boise, Idaho; daughter Lynn C. Calles and husband, Jose, of Lake Charles; stepchildren Jackie Judice and wife, Mary, Ricky Judice and wife, Renee, Connie Louviere and husband, Larry, all of Loreauville and Marguerite Mestayer and husband, Forby, of Houston, Texas; sister Barbara Black of Auburn, California; sisters-in-law Theresa Viator of Loreauville, Joyce Broussard of New Iberia and Betty Comeaux of New Iberia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by first husband of 46 years, Alvin Comeaux Sr.; her second husband, Louis P. Judice; parents, Orville E. Willåiams and Wilma Rhiner Williams; son Alvin Comeaux Jr.; sister Maxine Flemmer; two brothers, Raymond Eugene Williams and Robert Williams; and her great-grandson Shaun Comeaux Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jose Calles, Jose Calles III, Shaun Comeaux, Eric Burke, Mark Delcambre, Ricky Judice and Jackie Judice.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Guardian House especially Alexandra Aucoin for providing a loving environment for Doris the past two years.
