Doris Clair Glynn Musemeche, a lifetime faithful servant of the Lord, answered God’s call to come home and peacefully passed into His presence March 28, 2021. Doris, born in Avery Island and a longtime resident of New Iberia, was 98.
Though diminutive in stature, Doris was the rock upon which solid family and community ties and values were built. Her nightly prayer list included family and often others added because of her unique ability to feel a person’s need for special guidance. At a time when such activities were usually reserved for men, the young Doris participated in a circuit ministry that covered several parishes and led to the founding of Baptist missions and churches.
Doris was one of the first woman managers of a Montgomery Ward retail store and transformed her New Iberia store into one of the chain’s top performers. Later she went into life insurance sales and for several years was recognized as one of her company’s most productive agents. Upon retiring, Doris stayed busy. At age 79, she started a Tai Chi class at First United Methodist that proved so popular it had to be moved to larger quarters and wound up being the topic of a full page newspaper article. At 81, Doris began a water aerobics class that was soon filled to capacity. She later gave up many of her activities to take care of her husband, who became bedridden in his last seven years.
Doris was a wonderful cook and as “Gi Gi,” as she was called by her great and great-great-grand kids, attained a bit of notoriety on social media for her recipes for roasts and Italian dishes.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Rocco, with whom she traveled to each of the original 48 states plus Canada and Mexico. She was the main support line for Rocco as he gathered the multitude of facts and stories he used in his weekly newspaper column. Rocco was dubbed New Iberia’s “Mr Google” in a story written at his passing. Also preceding Doris in death was her daughter-in-law Rita Glade Robin Musemeche, with whom she was very close.
Doris was the youngest of four sisters and a brother in her dad, Patrick Glynn’s, first family. Her mother, Bertha Kieff Glynn, died when Doris was 18 months old. Sisters Melba Glynn Dartez, Mae Glynn Kristoff, Mable Ann Glynn Stiirwalt and Mary Louise Glynn Aucoin and brother James are also deceased. Her dad and stepmother, Eliza Walker Glynn, have both passed as have Glynn half-brothers Harold, Charles Dean, Gerald, Howard, Donald and Carlton and half-sister Mary Alice.
Survivors include son John Musemeche of Baton Rouge; daughters Diane Musemeche Hearn and husband Jim of New Iberia and Margaret Marie Musemeche of Youngsville; half-brother Tommy Glynn and wife Rosary and half-sister Bobbi Glynn Richard, both of Houma; grandchildren Rob Musemeche and Amy Underwood of Baton Rouge, Barry Musemeche and wife Karon of Watson, Leah Hearn Touchet and husband Glen of New Iberia, Greg Hearn and wife Dawn of Baton Rouge and Beth Hearn Cosker and husband John of Seattle, Washington; great-grandchildren Brett Musemeche of Watson, Maci, Maxx, Trey and Tyler Musemeche and Taylor Touchet, all of Baton Rouge and Morgan Touchet of New Iberia; and great-great-grandchildren Connor and Colby of Watson and Maddie of Baton Rouge; and “adopted” daughters Fay Gregory of Henderson, Nevada, and Judy Curtis of Alexandria.
Pallbearers will be Rob Musemeche, Barry Musemeche, Greg Hearn, Glen Touchet, Trey Musemeche, Tyler Musemeche, Maxx Musemeche and Connor Musemeche.
Honorary pallbearers are Simon Waguespack, Brandon Breaux and Chas and Aiden Duffield.
Readings will be by Taylor Touchet and Rob Musemeche.
Visitation and services will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home, 314 East St Peter, New Iberia. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by services conducted by Rev. Chris Fuselier of First Baptist Church of Youngsville. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery on Admiral Doyle Drive.
Special thanks to Kristen Molbert and Latisha Viltz of Traditional Hospice.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.