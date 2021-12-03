Doris Brooks

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Doris Roselina Anderson Brooks, 64, the former Doris Roseline Anderson, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Fondal Sr. officiating. She will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery (Hubertville Road) in Jeanerette.
Visiting hours will be observed from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on December 4, 2021. Masks required at the funeral home and cemetery for all attendees.
“Poonie,” as she was known, was a resident of Jeanerette. She transitioned at 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Nathaniel Brooks Jr. of Jeanerette; one daughter, Temekia Louise Brooks of New Iberia; one son, Nathaniel Brooks III of Jeanerette; future daughter-in-law Joleisa Anderson; four grandchildren, Tranesa Brooks, Tyrell Brooks, Trinity Brooks and Jalonni Brooks; two brothers, John Anderson (Flora) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Calvin Anderson of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two sisters, Jacqueline Anderson Williams (Nathaniel) of Pasagoula, Mississippi and Debra Anderson of Chattanooga, Tennessee; children she raised and loved like her own Dot, Scottie and Kirt Anderson, Kim Rankin, Tracy, Kevin, Jamie, Derrick, Jermoine and Danny Brooks and Kinnice Grant; godchildren Wardell Jones, Tiffanyé Brooks and Rondre Boutte; special friends Catherine Malveaux of Lafayette and Monica Kemp of Verdunville; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nemiah Anderson Sr. and Dorothy Roseline Jackson Anderson; two brothers, Robert Jackson and Nemiah Anderson Jr. and one grandchild Tre’von Brooks.
Active pallbearers are Robert Brooks, Danny Brooks, Keith Brooks, Kevin Brooks, Jamie Brooks and Derrick Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers are Nathaniel Brooks Jr., Nathaniel Brooks III, Tyrell Brooks, John Anderson, Calvin Anderson and Nathan Williams.