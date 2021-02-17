Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Doris Marie Bailey Cormier, 89, who died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Cormier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.