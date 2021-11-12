RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella for Dorinda C. Broussard, 83, who passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Entombment followed in the church cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter was the celebrant and Rev. James Nguyen con-celebrated.
The family requested that visiting hours be observed from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home on Wednesday and continued from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. A Rosary was prayed at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
A resident of Rynella, Dorinda Conde Broussard was born in St. Martinville on December 8, 1937, to the late Antonio and Lillian Olivier Conde. She retired as an elementary school teacher from the Iberia Parish School System, having taught many years at Avery Island, Johnson Street and North Lewis Elementary. She and her late husband, Joseph Theodore Broussard, traveled extensively. Dorinda was quick witted and was always making people laugh. She loved feeding and watching birds and would interrupt a conversation to tell you about them. She also enjoyed reading, having company and visiting. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Broussard is survived by a daughter, Mona Broussard Doiron of Rynella; two sons, Ted Broussard (Walteen) of Charenton and Troy Broussard (Theresa) of Coteau; eight grandchildren, John George Broussard III (Katherine), Michael Mogerman Jr. (Nicole), Kristy Mogerman, Allie Mogerman, Jena Broussard Richardson (Brandon), Quaid Broussard (Kayan), Beth Bush (Skyler) and Gage Broussard; a sister-in-law Moline Conde; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Theodore Broussard; a son Timothy James Broussard; a daughter Pam Broussard Mogerman and husband Michael; and two brothers James and Michael Conde.
Pallbearers were John George Broussard III, Michael Mogerman Jr., Quaid Broussard, Gage Broussard, Brandon Richardson and Skyler Bush.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, was in charge of the arrangements.
