LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Donna Mae Horton Migues, 64, at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Loreauville and resident of Erath, Mrs. Migues passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at an Abbeville Hospital. Ms. Donna enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and fishing. She had a wonderful personality and enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. She was a good-hearted, kind and loving person who never met a stranger, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Wade Migues of Erath; son Travis Migues of Erath; siblings Darrell Horton and wife Darlene of St. Martinville, Jeffrey Horton of Coteau Holmes, Brian Horton and wife Priscilla “Pris” of Coteau Holmes, Pauline Horton of Loreauville, Michael Horton and wife Linda of Coteau Holmes and Tina Savoy and husband Travis of Loreauville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Horton Jr. and Louise Arnaud Horton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph “C.D.” Migues and Jusselle Primeaux Migues; and sister-in-law Wanda Horton.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeffrey Horton, Michael Horton, Brian Horton, Darrell Horton, Marlon Daigle and Travis Savoy.
To help keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.