Donna Carson Munnerlyn

Donna Ruth Carson Munnerlyn, a devoted mother and grandmother dedicated to the love and care of her family, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, May 10, 2021, with her family at her side. She was 87.
Mrs. Munnerlyn was born June 17, 1933, in Seagraves, Texas, to the late Don Woodrow Carson and the late Carminetta Willingham Carson. Throughout her life, she has always been a hard worker, both in the home and out. In the early years, she worked as a dispatcher with the Gaines County Sheriff Department and with her husband at their store in Hawkins, Texas. They would eventually settle in New Iberia after traveling and living in many destinations overseas for Kenneth’s job. Back home in New Iberia, she worked as a manager at the Top Value Redemption Store, worked with her sons at their business, Bayou Salvage and lastly with Super 1 in the bakery. Though she worked at many different places, one thing was common with all. Mrs. Munnerlyn was loved dearly by her coworkers and they affectionately referred to as “Gram Munnerlyn” or simply “Gram.”
Above all, her life was lived for her family. It was the time spent with them that meant most to her. She leaves a legacy of faith, love and compassion for all that will live on in her family’s hearts and in their thoughts.
Those left to cherish her memory is her sister, Sherry Davis; and her children, Lynn Munnerlyn Scott (Husband, Pat), Kenneth Munnerlyn Jr. (wife, Hien), David Munnerlyn (wife, Zob) and John Munnerlyn (wife, Liz); her grandchildren whom she adored, Seth Scott, Noah Scott, Nash Scott, Tim Munnerlyn, Ngah Vu, David Munnerlyn Jr., Mike Munnerlyn, Jeremy Munnerlyn, Jacob Munnerlyn, John Lucas Munnerlyn, Casey Munnerlyn, Sarah Verret, Scotty Munnerlyn and Kerry Crumpton; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Munnerlyn Sr.; her daughter, Melanie Munnerlyn McRae; and her sister and brother, Carolyn Warren and Joe Carson.
Funeral services celebrating Mrs. Munnerlyn’s life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Arch Warren, Donna’s nephew, will officiate at the service. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences, memories and support with the family by visiting Mrs. Munnerlyn’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.