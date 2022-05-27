“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” (John 14: 1-3 NIV)
JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Donavar “Duck” Yancy III, 48, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery (Hubertville Road) in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at First Jerusalem Baptist Church on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Donavar Yancy III was a 1992 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School and attended Grambling State University. He was a loving son, brother, father and fiancé. His personality would light up a room with just a simple smile. He was a diehard Pittsburg Steelers fan and enjoyed watching them in his spare time. He will greatly be missed by all who adored him.
He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancé Kristie Franklin of Abbeville; his mother Martha Diane Yancy of New Iberia; his father Donavar Yancy Jr. of New Iberia; two sisters, Dominique Yancy (Michael Nelson) of Houston, Texas and Katrina Boutte of Grand Marais; two brothers, Gerard Green of Houston, Texas and Brandon Anthony of Breaux Bridge; three daughters, Destinie Yancy (Darius Boutte) of Youngsville, Sylen Batiste of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Megan Lanes of Louisiana; four sons, Brock Moore of Beaumont, Texas, Jalond Hills, Jordan Hills both of Iowa and Je’ Shari Hypolite of Jeanerette; two grandchildren, Korsyn Yancy and Derriyan Boutte both of Youngsville; three bonus children, Terrence Key Jr., Iman Key and Amber Key all of Abbeville; five bonus grandchildren; godparents Dora Little and Gary Little; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Abraham Simon Sr. and Juanita Simon; paternal grandparents Reverend Donavar Yancy Sr. and Lillian Yancy; godparent Corneilus Slaughter; paternal aunt Barbara Jefferson; cousin Precious Lockette; and uncle Roy Lockette.
Active pallbearers are Rev. Samuel Wise III, Matthew Jackson, Jermaine Eugene, Willie Smith, Berwick Moore Jr., Terry Bowles and Herman Lewis Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Abraham Simon Jr., Gary L. Little, Abraham J. Simon III, Taurean Simon, Corey M. Little, Merrick Nicholas, Quincy Dejean, Brad Lockette, Roilen Drexler, Lance Foster, David Jefferson Jr., David Jefferson Sr. and Wayne Key.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.