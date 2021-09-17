Funeral services will be conducted for Donald W. Delahoussaye, 64, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Carol R. Crofton officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette.
All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home.
Donald Wayne Delahoussaye was born on August 2, 1957, in New Iberia to the late Eulis “Bumpy” Delahoussaye Sr. and the late Leola Stokes Delahoussaye. Donald departed this life at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Donald was a 1975 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. After graduating he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea.
Donald was a quiet man, short in stature, never loud or boisterous. He spoke softly with a lot of wisdom and faith. He was a member of the Lil’ Brooklyn Community where he was affectionately called “Botch.” Donald was a proud member of the Providence Group of Narcotics Anonymous where he later became an instructor. He was employed by Sonoco Offshore and had recently retired after many years of service in the oilfield. Donald was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Lakers.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his companion Mary Ann Beals of New Iberia; her daughter, Kasabian Beals of New Iberia; her sons, Wendell Beals and Donon Beals of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Jamison Beals, Tayshaun Fusilier, La’Paige Curley, Messiah Beals, Kingston Beals and Diorr Beals of New Iberia; two brothers, Eulis “Skippy” Delahoussaye Jr. and Randy John Delahoussaye of New Iberia; godchildren Desmond Alexander of Baton Rouge and Carolanne Delahoussaye Antoine of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brothers Harvey “Jackson” Delahoussaye and Paul “BJ” Delahoussaye; his sisters Rev. Vivian D. Mitchell and Vanessa D. Bowles; and his nephew Harvey “Bugaloo” Delahoussaye.
Serving as active pallbearers are Jamison Beals, Jarred Jefferson, Tayshaun Fusilier, Christopher Delahoussaye Jr., Wendell Beals, Rajiv Delahoussaye, Donon Beals and Shaquil Delahoussaye.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com.