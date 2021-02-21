Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Garrett Savoie as celebrant.
The family requests visitation to begin on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Donald Ray Hernandez passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 5:35 p.m. at his residence in New Iberia.
Donald R. Hernandez was born to Husville and Hortense Breaux Hernandez on November 13, 1935.
Donald was known for his outgoing personality and for being the life of the party. He would always would say “let me tell you a little story.” He loved spending time with his friends, just talking the afternoon away with their company.
He loved his grandchildren tremendously, gardening and cooking. He truly enjoyed watching western movies, The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.
At one time he raised cattle and had a crawfish farm.
He is survived by his son Randy Hernandez (Joyrita) of Youngsville; sisters Melba Hernandez of Lafayette and Gloria Prejean of Lafayette; brothers Sterling Hernandez (Alberta) of Lafayette and Wilvan “Paul” Hernandez (Sharon) of Arkansas; grandchildren Christina Lynn Botha (Juan) of Florida, Joshua James Hernandez (Abigail) of Florida, Zachary John Hernandez of Lafayette and Katie Lauren Hernandez of Lafayette; and great-grandchildren Ryan Botha and Audrey Grace Botha.
Donald was preceded in death by his son Ronald Hernandez.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua James Hernandez, Terrence Morgan, Zachary John Hernandez, Eric Stolz and other family members and friends.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
There will be no social gathering or repass after the service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.