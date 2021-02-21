Donald Marcus Compton

Funeral services celebrating the life of Donald Marcus “Sonny” Compton, a longtime resident of Charenton, will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Ibert’s from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Sonny, as he was affectionately known, was born in Texas on July 7, 1942, and passed away at the age of 78 on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
He was the second of four children born to T.A. Compton and the former Iva Rae Cowling. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a deep appreciation for nature, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and competed in many bass fishing tournaments. In his early years he worked for the Chitimacha School as Maintenance Supervisor and then went on to work at Cypress Bayou Casino as head of engineering, all the while owning and operating his own business, Compton’s Gun Works, which was his true passion in life. Sonny was also a “jack of all trades.” If you needed help and he knew how to do it you could be certain he’d help in any way he could. He truly never met a stranger and was loved by all who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him in life. He will be deeply missed by all.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 37 years, Vera Lee Voisin Compton; his sons, Burton P. Broussard and his wife Connie, Cory James Compton and his wife Susan and Robert J. Compton and his wife Robin; eleven grandchildren, Telah M. Robison and her husband Casey, Desireé Broussard, Shayna Hines and her husband David, Makenzie Broussard, Erin C. Daniels and her husband Ryan, Jessica C. Meaux, Kaya Rae Compton, Erica Rae Compton, Robert J. Compton Jr., Alyson LeeAnn Guillotte and Alyssa Marie Guillotte; ten great-grandchildren Brynn Robison, Sammie K. Robison, Tristyn Rebert, Liam Rebert, Ann Marie Hines, Vivian Hines, Cohen Daniels, Dawson Daniels, Raelynn Paige Billodeau and Rose Marie Trahan; one sister, Linda C. Frederick and her husband, Adam; one brother David Compton and his wife Maxine; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. Compton and Iva Rae Cowling Compton; his daughter Sandra “Sam” Broussard Boutte; his stepson Scott James Guillotte; grandson Jaivis Caro; great-grandson Keiland Rebert; and his brother Tommy Ray Compton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Burton P. Broussard, Cory J. Compton, Robert J. Compton, Robert J. Compton Jr., David Compton, Cody Compton and Mark Johnson.
