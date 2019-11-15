Private graveside services for Donald Jude Boudreaux, 61, were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
Donald went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 2:46 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home. He was a native and resident of New Iberia.
He is survived by his sister Bonnie Upchurch and her husband, Jim, of New Iberia; brother Jim Boudreaux and his wife, Ruth, of Broussard; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Leo Boudreaux; mother, Ruth Nugent Boudreaux; brother Tim Boudreaux; and sister-in-law Mary Ellen Boudreaux.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Grace Hospice and the Staff at Maison Teche Nursing for the care and love they gave to Donald.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.