A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Donald Joseph Boyance, 81, who passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence in New Iberia.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the Celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. Thursday.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Boyance was born on November 30, 1938, in Delcambre to the late Delias and Bertha Aubry Boyance. He was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School. He was the owner of D & M Refrigeration for over 35 years. Mr. Boyance enjoyed going on family vacations, attending festivals, gardening, dancing, playing cards and going to the casino.
He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 59 years, Joyce Nelson Boyance of New Iberia; four children, Merv Boyance and wife Michelle of New Iberia, Michelle Boyance Girouard and husband Fred of Lafayette, Melissa Boyance of New Iberia and Mark Boyance and wife Bianca of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Michael Keith Boyance, Melinda Boyance Boutte and husband Richard, Michael Boutte Jr., Marseia Boyance, Maria Boyance and Ryan Boutte; four great-grandchildren, Victoria Boyance, Quintin Markel Bell, Rivers Boutte and Reece Boutte; his sisters Melva Boyance Desautel and husband Ken of Tucson, Arizona, Marie Boyance of Lafayette, Maudry Boyance Dumas and husband Richard of Houston, Texas and Shirley Boyance of Houston, Texas; stepmother Antoinette LeBlanc Boyance of New Iberia; godchildren Joseph Mallett and Vickie Fontenot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Belva Boyance Thompson and Ethel Boyance Mallett.
Pallbearers will be Mark Boyance, Michael Boyance, Michael Boutte Jr., Ryan Boutte, Fred Girouard Jr., Alan Mallett and Albert Nelson.
Honorary Pallbearers include Merv Boyance, Quintin Bell and Scott Fontenot.
The family would like to give special thanks to wonderful and loving care given by the entire staff of Complete Home Health Inc, especially his nurses Jennifer Hall, RN, Christie Hebert, CNA. Also, the family would like express their gratitude to Heart of Hospice, especially his nurses Ginette Pommier, RN and Elaine Bourda, CNA for the loving care and comfort provided during his stay at home. The family appreciates everything they did for him.
