Donald Joseph Chauvin Sr., a lifelong resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully in the late evening hours of Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his home surrounded in love by family at the age of 85.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian burial. He will be laid to rest in the mausoleum in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family requests visiting hours be observed on Saturday at Ibert’s Mortuary from 9 a.m. until time of dismissal at 1:30 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m., led by his grandson Andrew Chauvin.
He was born in Franklin on September 11, 1936, and was the second of four children born to Henry and Genevieve Chauvin.
Donald’s career as a sugarcane farmer began in the early 1970s and spanned over 50 years. He served in the Louisiana National Guard, was a member of the St. Mary Parish Farm Bureau and was very active in the St. Mary Parish Fair Association. Some of his favorite memories were made at the various 4-H and FFA livestock shows. Donald and Trudy would never miss an opportunity to watch their children and then their grandchildren participate at the parish, district and state levels. The couple could always be found sitting at the show arena and everyone knew them by their distinct red, white and blue striped chairs.
Donald was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 63 years, Trudy Pontiff Chauvin. His memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his children Lydia C. Phillips, Donald J. Chauvin Jr. and his wife Paulette, Todd M. Chauvin and his wife Margaret, Mark A. Chauvin and his wife Michele and Lisa C. Daigle and her husband Leland; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Celina C. Duhon and Larry Chauvin and his wife Patricia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Chauvin and Genevieve Hebert Chauvin; his son-in-law Mark C. Phillips; his sister and brother-in-law, Delores C. Durham and John Durham; and his brother-in-law Eddie Duhon.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons Steven Phillips, Donald J. Chauvin III, Kolt Chauvin, Andrew Chauvin, Adam Chauvin, and Matthew Phillips and his son-in-law Leland Daigle.
