ST. MARTINVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Donald Everette Porter, age 53, at 10 a.m. in the Golden Meadows Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Sucharski S.V.D. Officiating.
Interment will be in the Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Visitation will start at the Funeral Home from 7 a.m. until time of services.
A native of St. Martinville and a resident of Loreauville, he passed on July 1, 2020, at 8:23 a.m. at his residence.
He is survived by the his father, McKinley Porter; one son, Kevin Porter; four brothers, Antoine Porter, Alan Porter, Andrew Porter and Frank Porter; one sister, Natalie Porter Marks; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jacob Porter; and grandparents, Frank and Cora Mae Jacob and Antoine and Maudry Porter.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Antoine Porter, Alan Porter, Andrew Porter, Frank Porter, Kevin Porter and Isaiah Porter.
The Golden Meadows Funeral Home of St. Martinville, Louisiana in charge of the arrangements.