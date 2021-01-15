A graveside service will be held for Mr. Donald Estilette, 87, on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia, with Fr. Keith Landry to serve as the officiant.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Laurel, Mississippi, Mr. Estilette passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at a Laurel, Mississippi hospital.
He was born in New Iberia and moved to Laurel, Mississippi in 1957. He worked for Tri State Oil Tools. He later started his own pipeline construction company called “Coonco” in which he worked until his retirement. The company name was derived from his nickname “Coon” (because of his Louisiana heritage) that he was fondly known as by everyone.
His quick wit, sense of humor and compassion for everyone he met will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Sneed and her husband, Billy, of Midland, Texas; his grandchildren Mason Sneed of Dallas, Texas, and Morgan Sneed of College Station, Texas; his son Troy Estilette of Laurel, Mississippi, and his grandson Mikel Estilette of Laurel, Mississippi; his brothers Gene Estilette and his wife, Betty, of Gulfport, Mississippi and Gary Estilette of New Iberia; and his friend and special companion Tina Pearson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Duto and Alice Estilette and his brothers Russell and Kenneth Estilette.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Estilette’s honor to a charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.