Donald Blue

Dr. Donald Roger Blue, 76, entered eternal sleep on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Solara Hospital in McAllen, Texas. Dr. Blue was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on Feb. 11, 1945, to Josephus and Lula (McNiel) Blue.
Viewing will be at Our Savior’s Church Lafayette Campus, 1201 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and is open to all who would like to attend. Due to Covid-18, the family requests that everyone wear face masks and practice social distancing. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at a time.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Public access to the service will be provided via live stream here: OSC.live.church.
Dr. Donald Roger Blue is survived by his beloved family; his wife, Deborah Sigue Blue; his children David Ian Blue, Danelle Elizabeth Blue Agustine, Dr. Michael Sinclair Blue and Donald Roger Blue II; and grandchildren Michael Sinclair Blue, II, Victoria Anjernette Blue and Brennan Micheal Blue.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Savior’s Church, 655 Highway 96, Broussard, LA 70518.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.