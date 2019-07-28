Donald Adams Pavy, MD

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 1, 2019, for Dr. Donald Adams Pavy, 88, who died at home July 15, 2019, after a long illness. His body was donated to further education and research of medicine.
Visitation for his memorial will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, at 2514 Old Jeanerette Road, with a Rosary to be prayed at 10:30 a.m. before the Memorial Mass begins at 11 a.m.
Donald Adams Pavy, a native of Opelousas, was born May 9, 1931, one of ten children of Dr. Albert Pavy and Betsy Dupré Pavy. He won the outstanding athlete award at Opelousas High School and upon graduation from SLI, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was awarded the Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity for scholarship, having the highest grade in the College of Liberal Arts. He received his Medical Degree from Tulane University in 1954 as the youngest in his class of 129 students. He interned at New Orleans Charity Hospital and was in general practice residency at Lafayette Charity Hospital. He also served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps for two years.
Pavy began his practice in Iberia Parish serving as the doctor for Morton Salt Company on Weeks Island for ten years. He then moved his practice to its present location in Lydia, where he served patients for 48 years, retiring in 2018 after 64 years as a practicing physician. He served as Chief of Staff and charter staff member of Iberia Medical Center and was president of the Iberia Parish Medical Society.
He is a longtime fisherman and environmentalist having co-founded “Save Our Coast” which halted the devastating and unreasonable practice of shell dredging in Louisiana. A popular fishing spot, “Pavy’s Reef,” carries his name.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Isom Bailey Pavy; daughter Mary Pavy Jacobs; two grandsons, JD Jacobs and John Jacobs; and one sister, Adele Comeaux.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne Foret Pavy; his son Philip Pavy; his parents, Betsy Dupré Pavy and Dr. Albert Pavy Sr.; brothers Dr. Albert Pavy Jr., Major Laurent Pavy, Judge Garland Pavy, Dr. Robert Pavy, Octave Pavy, Francis Xavier Pavy, William Pepper Pavy; and a sister Jeanne Pavy Sellers.
Dr. Pavy was very proud of his large and interesting family tree. There are dozens of professionals including 15 physicians, many lawyers and judges, religious leaders, artists, educators, engineers, authors, an Arctic explorer, four congressmen, a governor and a president. Dr. Pavy has published a book entitled “Accident and Deception: The Huey Long Shooting,” which he provides evidence that Long was not assassinated. A documentary based on the book, called “PAVY,” will premiere at 6:30 p.m. August 1, 2019, at the Sliman Theater as part of the Iberia Film Festival opening reception. Family and friends will be attending. He also authored “Alligators, Marshes, Mining and Medicine,” about his experiences on Weeks Island and co-authored the book, “Common Sense Medicine.”
The family would like to thank doctors Mark Charbonnet, George Sagrera, cardiologist Paul Gulotta Jr., Hospice of Acadiana, Morgan Medical and the many family and friends who helped care for him throughout his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayou Teche Museum Pavy Project, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia, LA 70560, 606-5977, BayouTecheMuseum.org.