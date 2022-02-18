Don’dra L. Anthony

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Don’dra Levar “Booty” Anthony, 24, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor, officiating. He will await the resurrection in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
“Booty,” as he was known to many, was a resident of New Iberia and transitioned on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Broussard.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Donyl Michelle Anthony; father Mose Gaddison Sr. (Andrea) of New Iberia; four brothers, Edward Polite (Alexis), Mose Gaddison Jr. (Shalanda), Trent Gaddison (Rosetta) and Travis Gaddison all of New Iberia; two sisters, Katonya Gaddison and Kimberly Hebert of New Iberia; maternal grandfather Edward Hill Sr. (Samantha) of New Iberia; paternal grandfather Junius Gaddison (Shirley) of New Iberia; three uncles, Brian Hill (Kirby), Eric Hill (Danielle) and Dustin Hill; eleven aunts, April Anthony (Jahari), Carmeica Linzer (Cassius), Lois Anthony, Debra Anthony, Tressa Williams, Ella Nelson, Tonitra Hill, Tanya Hill, Towanna Michaels, Keutural Michaels and Aquila Nelson; two godmothers, Mary Dawn Ford and Stella Conners; godfather Leroy Polk of New Iberia; two special cousins, Derriyon James and Sandee’ Mouton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Gayle Broussard; maternal great-grandmother Hazel Anthony; paternal grandmother Eula Gaddison; uncle Robert Paul; aunt Pricilla Williams; and one cousin, Chante Alexander.
Active pallbearers are Drapper Anthony Sr., Kevin Troy Anthony Sr., Kevin Troy Anthony Jr., Justin Anthony, Brian White and Carl Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers are Derrick James Jr., Christian James, Jacob Anthony, John Anthony, Edward Polite, John George, Marcell Key Jr., Mose Gaddison Jr., Bryson Davis, Jamail Ledet, Joey Delcambre, Kaiden Tripeaux, Travis Gaddison, Trent Gaddison, Drapper Anthony Jr., Maison Polite, Kevin Williams Jr. and Michael Maxie.