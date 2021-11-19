A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Dominique Lewis, 31, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Wright Jr., officiating. He will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, DeZmond Jamal Lewis of Baldwin, Lariya Lewis both of Beaumont, Texas, Ke’Si Mar’Kel Pitre of New Iberia, Da’Zri Lewis, Da’Kylon Pitre and Ke’ire Pitre, all of New Iberia; stepdaughters Korlee Simon and Tori Pitre, both of New Iberia; stepson Jaydon Richard; his father Percy Matthews (Darlene) of New Iberia; his mother Cindy Lewis of New Iberia; siblings Debrica Lewis, DaQuan Lewis, Demondre Williams, TreJon Matthews and Kardeshijah Broussard; grandmother Margenell Harris of Beaumont, Texas; two uncles, Junius Lewis III of New Iberia and Latimore Matthews (Shoulander) of Beaumont, Texas; two aunts, Kelia Rideaux of Beaumont, Texas and Tabitha Matthews of Youngsville; special friend Nateisha Bell of New Iberia; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Dante’ Lewis; maternal grandparents Catherine Lewis and Junius Lewis Jr.; and paternal grandfather Percy Matthews Jr.
Active pallbearers are Christopher Delahoussaye, Jamel Spencer, Brian, Johnson, Lenny Matthews, Clarence Smith and Horris Walker.
Honorary pallbearers are DaQuan Lewis, Demondre Williams, Junius Lewis III and Latimore Matthews.