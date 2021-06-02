Dolores Lee Waldrep Woodruff

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Dolores “Dee” Lee Waldrep Woodruff, 90, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at David Funeral Home with Rev. David Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from noon until the funeral time.
A native of White Castle and resident of New Iberia, “Dee,” as she was affectionately known, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved cooking and reminding everyone that she was “90 and a half.” She loved to laugh and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by children Debra Carret Toney of Baton Rouge, Ronna Carret Chaney and husband, Ernest Clay Chaney, of Broussard, Susan Carret of Houston, Texas, and George Carret III and wife Cindy Landry of Pierre Part, stepson Woodie Woodruff of Beaumont, Texas, Sonja ‘Pic’ Pixley of Houston, Texas, and Sandra Blaylock of Baton Rouge; grandchildren Travis Chaney and wife Lana of Pierre Part, Patrick ‘Drew’ Toney and wife Amanda of Baton Rouge, Kristie Toney of Bakersfield, California, Trevor Chaney and wife Julie of Youngsville and Troy Chaney and wife Carmen of Arnaudville; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hazel Waldrep; husband, Howard A. Woodruff; former husband, George Phillip Carret Sr.; and grandson Trent Anthony Chaney.
Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Toney, Trevor Chaney, Troy Chaney, Seth Chaney and Sandra Blaylock.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Woodruff’s honor to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memphis, TN; www.stjude.org or donate by phone, (800) 805-5856.
