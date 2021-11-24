Dolores Fremin Bienvenu, a native and longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence. She was 87.
Funeral services celebrating Mrs. Dolores’ life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Following services, Mrs. Bienvenu will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Dolores was born March 8, 1934, in New Iberia to the late Roosevelt Fremin and the late Flavie Comeaux Fremin and was one of eight children born to that union. She graduated from New Iberia High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Leonard J. Bienvenu, on January 19, 1957, and celebrated 40 years of marriage at the time of her husband’s passing. In the early years of their marriage, Leonard and Dolores both worked with the railroad and resided in different places in Louisiana. They would eventually settle back in New Iberia to raise their family.
Dolores began working for The Daily Iberian in 1971, serving in various capacities. She went on to a new position with the Daily Advertiser where she worked ten years and returned to The Daily Iberian before her retirement. Overall, she worked over 40 years in the newspaper industry.
Outside of her work, Mrs. Dolores enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower garden at her home. Her children recalled their mother tending to the flowers, pulling weeds and enjoying every minute of that time. She also loved to travel and was able to spend time with her family on road trips. She and Leonard were known to pack up the family and car and take off with no set plans and time limits. One of her favorite destinations was Las Vegas where many wonderful memories were made.
Dolores was also quite the cook and baker. When asked what was their favorite meal that she prepared, their answer was very simple, everything. Her bread pudding and fruit cake was also coveted by family and friends. Above all, her greatest love was her family and she absolutely cherished every minute and the many memories shared with them. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed dearly. Until we meet again, rest well.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Leonard J. Bienvenu Jr. (Libby), Stacie B. Hartweck (Robert), Corey Bienvenu (Shanon) and Leah B. McClelland (Neal); her daughter-in-law Chrys Bienvenu; grandchildren whom she adored, Nicholas Bienvenu, Geddy Bienvenu, Alix Guidry, Jason Hartweck, Jade Hartweck, Alyssa Bienvenu, Branson Viator, Bryce Bienvenu and Rhett McClelland; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Leonard J. Bienvenu Sr.; her son Troy Bienvenu; and her brothers and sisters Roy Fremin, Dalton Fremin, Merlin Fremin, Olan Fremin, Louella Judice, Beverly Derouen, Winola B. Gondron and an infant sister.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Squeaky Bienvenu, Corey Bienvenu, Nicholas Bienvenu, Geddy Bienvenu, Jason Hartweck and Bob Hartweck.
Honorary pallbearers are Neal McClelland, Branson Viator and Bryce Bienvenu.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Acadian Hospice, especially Laura Swain, Carrie Faircloth and Tina Bates, for the love and care shown to our dear mother.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences with the family by visiting Mrs. Bienvenu’s memorial page www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.