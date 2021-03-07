A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Dolores Degeyter Jordan, 83, who passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Entombment will be at a later date.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A Rosary, led by her brother, Michael Degeyter, will be prayed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Dolores Degeyter Jordan was born on August 10, 1937.
She was a talented seamstress and did sewing for out for many years. She was also a retired Avon Lady and she enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends, drinking coffee, going to the casino, dancing, cooking and yoga. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her three daughters, Tina (David) Broussard of Youngsville, Tamara (Harold) Walker of New Iberia and Tressie Jordan of Delray Beach, Florida; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hudson, Joshua (Stephanie) Jordan, Sara (Brandon) Andrus, Shane (Taylor) Walker, Jared Broussard and Byran (Natallie) Richard; five great-grandchildren, Ali Broussard, Aubrey Hudson, Bailey Andrus, Madelyn Andrus and Ramsie Walker; great-great-grandchild Gracie Moore; and six siblings, Rosalie Anderson, Larry (Kitty) Degeyter, David (Roberta) Degeyter, Roy (Carol) Degeyter Jr., Dr. Roland (Monica) Degeyter and Michael (Doris) Degeyter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lee Jordan; father, Roy Degeyter; mother, Marion Gauthier Derouen; and an infant son.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers Norman Thomas, nurse Geanette with Heart of Hospice and Earline Michaels with Home Instead for extraordinary care and to Carol Degeyter for cooking so many delicious meals for the family and caregivers.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.