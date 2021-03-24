A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2016 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Diem Le, who died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Joseph Thien Sai Tran will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
Visitation will continue on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign guestbook, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.