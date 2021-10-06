Dianne Landry Oct 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services for Dianne Romero Landry, 61, who died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery on Oct. 7, 2021.Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Landry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com