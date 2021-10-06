Funeral services for Dianne Romero Landry, 61, who died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery on Oct. 7, 2021.

Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

