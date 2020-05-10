“Watch for those gentle souls, the ones who walk through life quietly, making their mark on the world with gifts of love.”
– Unknown
One of the most kind and gentle souls was lost when Dianne Broussard passed away on April 28, 2020. Born June 12, 1937, in New Iberia, she was the daughter of Edwin Broussard and Evelyn Hugonin.
In her early years, Dianne dreamed of travel and maybe becoming a flight attendant. She loved entering sweepstakes and contests! She believed brightly colored envelopes were the key to being selected as a prize winner and knew Publisher’s Clearinghouse would show up at her door “any day now.” She found great joy with her family, devoting her time to her many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Though she was officially godmother to many of them, she was “Nanny Dianne” to all.
She loved to read and spent countless hours in the company of good books. She especially enjoyed reading the works of Danielle Steel, Nora Roberts and Nicholas Sparks. Her faith was strong and she regularly attended Bible study groups of different religious denominations.
Dianne greeted everyone she encountered with a smile. No matter the circumstance, she always looked at the positive side. Everyone in New Iberia Manor South, where she resided for the past several years, knew and appreciated her gentle nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Carl Hugonin and Charles Hugonin.
She is survived by her siblings Patricia Armentor, Marvin Broussard, Winston Broussard, Carmen Hugonin Morris, Donald Hugonin; and 25 nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
“Nanny Dianne” will be remembered for her unselfishness, kindness and many acts of love. God’s love shined in her and from her and the world needs more like her. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.