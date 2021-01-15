A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Dianna S. Jacobs, the former Dianna Shello, 63, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, New Iberia, with Rev. Mark E. Lewis, Pastor officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing will be required at the church.
A resident of New Iberia, Dianna entered into eternal peace on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center with her devoted brother Frank Washington by her side.
Dianna was born on May 5, 1948. She completed her formative education in Iberia Parish, graduating from Jonas Henderson High School in 1966. She attended Grambling University before relocating to Buffalo, New York. Dianna continued her education at D’Youville College in Buffalo, earning a Business Administration degree in 1977. Upon completing college, she began working in the banking industry here. Her knowledge and professionalism advanced her into top management at M & T Bank. She retired in 2008.
In addition to being a great leader in the workplace, Dianna was very active in her community. She was a member of the Buffalo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and after returning home to New Iberia in 2011, she continued her service with the New Iberia Alumnae Chapter. Her spiritual food came from her membership at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She loved her church family and attended bible study regularly while in good health. Dianna was also an avid golfer until her health started to fail.
To cherish her precious memory, Dianna leaves one daughter, Carmen Quinn of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Keith Funderbunk of Buffalo, New York, and Chelsea Quinn of Houston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Kyrie and Keith Funderbunk and Zach Isidore; two brothers, Frank Washington of Loreauville and John Washington (Kimba) of Lafayette; four sisters, Patricia and Ruth Shello of New Iberia, Helen Broussard of Humble, Texas, and Sharon Thomas of Junction City, Kansas; one godchild, Kendel Shello of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Shello Washington; maternal grandparents, Avnel Shello and Amanda Broussard Shello; three brothers, Horace Shello, Harvey Shello and George Shello; and one sister, Virgie Shello White.
Active pallbearers will be Kevin Broussard, Ira Derouen, Kendel Shello, Jon-Paul Broussard, Travis Derouen and Wendell Shello.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Manuel, Calvin Quinn, John Washington, Craig Mitchell, Frank Washington, Pastr Michael Chapman (Buffalo, New York) and Rev. Charles Jennings (South Carolina).
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.