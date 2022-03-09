ERATH — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Dianna Maise Broussard, 78, will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the services at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m.
A native of Lafitte and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Broussard died at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and was the Catholic Daughter of the Year in 2002. She was a member of the Woodmen of the World and received the Caring for Others Award in 2012. Mrs. Dianna was always helping others which included volunteering at the nursing home. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sterling J. Broussard Sr. of Erath; three sons, Ricky J. Broussard and his wife Tammy of Erath, Sterling J. Broussard Jr. and his wife Carla of Lafayette and Shane Broussard and his wife Christine of Erath; a brother Bernard Maise; seven sisters, Henrietta Fusslier, Myra Coulon, Loretta LeBlanc, Gloria Maise, Geraldine Coulon, Amelia Daunie and Joycelynn Hogan; six grandchildren, Brandon Broussard and his wife Ashlee, Gavin Broussard and his wife Alie, Gannon Broussard and his wife Haley, Connor Broussard, Peyton Broussard and Zachary Broussard; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Broussard and Elliott Broussard.
She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Gertrude Maise and two brothers, Randolph Maise and Daniel Maise Jr.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Broussard, Gavin Broussard, Gannon Broussard, Connor Broussard, Zachary Broussard and Peyton Broussard.
The Broussard family would like to extend a special thanks to Melinda and Rusty Theriot who have been her caregivers for the last several years.