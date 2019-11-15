Dianna Gabriel Rideaux

JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial for Dianna Agnes Gabriel Rideaux, 70, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette, Rd. in Jeanerette. Fr. Francis Domoah, SVD will be the celebrant.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of services. The Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Rosary Church Cemetery.
Dianna was born on Monday, May 2, 1949, to the late Dudley Gabriel Sr. and Ruby Cook Gabriel in Baldwin. Having grown up in Baldwin, she attained her education in the schools of St. Mary Parish and graduated from Park Avenue High School, Class of 1967, in Franklin. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin. She worked for many years as a Supervisor of Housekeeping at Heritage Manor South Nursing Home. After her marriage to Bernard in 1971, they relocated to Baton Rouge; they returned to Jeanerette in 1973, then to New Iberia and remained there for 19 years. She and Bernard recently returned to Jeanerette, before her passing. She united with Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and remained a member until her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dudley Gabriel Jr. and Warren Gabriel Sr.; and her father and mother-in-law, Louis Sr. and Rosette Johnson Rideaux. Dianna peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Lafayette following a short illness.
Dianna leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, Bernard Rideaux Sr. of Jeanerette; her two children, Constance Reneé Rideaux of New Iberia and Bernard (Jacelyn) Rideaux Jr. of Duson; seven siblings, Constance Ann Gabriel of New Iberia, Lloyd Gabriel of New Orleans, Craig (Veronica) Gabriel, Elease (Darrell) Gibson and Connie Moore, all of Baldwin, Michael-Paul (Joyce) Johnson and Evans (Brenda) Gibson, both of Franklin; eleven grandchildren, Bre’Ontae, Bre’Naysia, Ja’Mia, James Jr., Destiny, Da’Vontre, Da’Shanti, Dante, Ke’Aria, Joseph and Neriah; one great-grandchild, Shyla; and a host of, nieces, nephews, in-laws other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
