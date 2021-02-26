A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Dianna Darby Bellow Fruge, 76, at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will serve as celebrant for the Mass. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Her brother-in-law Donald Armentor will lead a Rosary at 9:15 a.m. Mrs. Fruge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at her residence.
Diana was a very giving, kind, honest and uplifting wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is known by those who knew her as an angel on Earth with a loving spirit who loved everyone in every way.
She was a phenomenal portrait artist who was taught by Oscar Ortiz. Diana had exquisite taste that she was able to transfer into her artwork, her stained glass pieces and interior design. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time in her flower beds. She definitely leaves behind a legacy of love that her family will cherish forever.
She is survived by two sons, James Ray Bellow Jr. of New Iberia and Troy David Fruge and his wife Annette of New Iberia; three grandchildren, Jeremy Bellow, Jared Bellow and Paislee Fruge; one great-grandchild, Stratton Hargrave; one sister, June Armentor and husband Donald; and one brother, Terrell Darby and wife Dossie, all of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Ray Bellow Sr.; second husband, Acey John Fruge Jr.; one son, Chet Anthony Bellow; her parents, Pete and Eunice Dartez Darby; one sister, Judy Menard; and two brothers, Floyd Darby and Richard Darby.
Pallbearers will be Chad Darby, Mitch Darby, Donny Armentor, Laine Armentor, Randy Hernandez, Russ Hernandez and Jude Armentor.
