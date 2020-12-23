On Saturday, December 19, 2020, Diane Taylor Millet, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Diane was born in New Iberia on September 22, 1937, to the late Vernon and Josie Taylor. Her love for her husband, Gordon, her girls Dianne and Susanne, as well as her grandchildren and their families brought her true joy throughout her life.
Diane was widely adored. Over the years, she welcomed so many into her home for a good meal or a coffee on the patio. Diane was best known for her love of cooking and her garden, as well as her impeccable taste. She was a woman of grace and poise, hosting fully realized dinner parties while wearing the chicest outfit in the room. Everyone who entered her home eventually left full of delicious food and perfectly content. After the death of her beloved Gordon, she taught her children and grandchildren her favorite recipes to ensure these traditions would carry on after she was gone.
She spent much of her time outside on her swing, enjoying the flowers with a coffee or glass of wine in hand. Diane and Gordon had a wonderful circle of people in their lives, both in New Iberia and Houma. They made time for their friends and family, always eager to chat and share a laugh. They gathered, traveled and fully enjoyed life together. Diane and Gordon are, no doubt, rejoicing in their reunion with a cocktail and finally with another precious kiss Gordon used to give her every morning.
She is survived by her two daughters Dionne Millet Savoy of Lafayette and Susanne Millet (Steve) Hall of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren, Dr. Christopher (Meaghan) Savoy, Brandon Savoy, Caroline Geldart and Anastasiya Kasko; three great-grandchildren, Dionna Kasko, Ella Savoy and Cooper Savoy; three sisters, Lynette (Troy) Tucker of New Iberia, Verna (Donald) Mathis of Bryan, Texas, and Joselle (Nathan “Spot”) Viator of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Millet; and her parents, Vernon and Josephine “Josie” Garbo Taylor.
The family will be holding a private service due to the risk of COVID-19, please share your condolences, memories and stories with her family by mail at PO Box 10050 New Iberia, La 70562, or by emailing susannehall0624@gmail.com or dmsavoy@yahoo.com. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery in New Iberia.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Chris Savoy, Brandon Savoy, Steve Hall, Michael Thibodaux, Nathan “Spot” Viator and Troy Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
