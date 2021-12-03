A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Diane Segura, 61, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Apostle Danny Demouchet officiating. She will await the resurrection in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia (Petit Anse).
Visitation hours will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Masks required at the funeral home and cemetery for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from the Earthly life at 4:47 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Donovan Segura Sr. of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Donovan Segura Jr. and Ombrya Chevalier; two sisters, Mary Ann Segura and Betty Demouchet (Apostle Danny Demouchet), both of New Iberia; godchildren Lamyia Harris of New Iberia, Josh Smith of Lake Charles, Brently Simon of Houston, Texas, and Arlen Segura of New Iberia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents John Earl Segura and Corella Corsey Segura; grandchild Honesty Chevalier; and two brothers Charles Corsey and James Corsey.
Active pallbearers are Kevin Beals, Arlen Segura, Alfonzo Segura Jr., De’Bryson Demouchet, Raymond Beals and Ray Charles Segura Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Eric Francis, Joseph Demouchet, Alfonzo Segura Sr., Alfred Beals, Elisha Williams Jr., Brently Simon and Josh Smith.