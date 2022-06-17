LYDIA—A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Diane Boutté, 73, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 7819 Weeks Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Grand Marias, she passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero.
Diane M. Boutté was born on March 21, 1949, to Louis Gabriel Boutté and Ethel Granger Boutté of Grand Marais. She was married to the late Norman A. Boutté.
Diane, also known as “Dia”, graduated from Boley High School in Jeanerette with the class of 1968. She was a parishioner of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church and a member of the Holy Name Society.
Diane was an amazing caretaker for much of her life. She was a loving, dedicated mother and friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Norris Boutté (Lisa) of Grand Marias; one daughter, Deidre Boutté of Grand Marias; five grandchildren, Tyler Boutté of Boston, Massachusetts, Cameron Boutté, Alex Boutté, Paul Willis Provost III and Cali Provost all of Grand Marias; one great-grandchild, Kay’ce Boutté; two sisters, Velma B. Guillory (Lincoln) of New Iberia and Martina Boutte of Grand Marias; three sisters-in-law, Susan Boutté, Viola Boutté and Lonnie Boutté of Grand Marias; five godchildren, Rosalind Boutté of Grand Marias, Douglass Guillory of Lafayette, Michael Boutté of Baton Rouge, Jason Viltz and Seanna Boutté both of New Iberia; one aunt, Audrey Granger of Lafayette; special niece Tameka Boutté of New Iberia; special great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Valerie and Xa’niyah all of New Iberia; bonus son Brett Rhymes of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman A. Boutté; her parents Louis Gabriel Boutté and Mary Ethel Granger Boutté; three brothers, Louis W. Boutté, Wilfred Boutté and Martin Boutté; one sister, Mary Valerie Boutté; maternal grandparents William Granger and Eunice Delahoussaye Granger; paternal grandparents Leon Boutté and Edna Boutté; and godparents Lawrence Thompson and Alberta Villery.
Active pallbearers are Tyler Boutté, Paul Provost III, Cameron Boutté, Alex Boutté, Landon Guillory and Jason Viltz.
Honorary pallbearers are Norris Boutté, Brett Rhymes, Walter Boutte, Maurice Griffith Sr., Michael Boutte, Sherman Guillory, Douglas Guillory, Lincoln Guillory, Shannon Guillory, David Boutté, Jeremiah Zehner, Whitney Jeanminette Sr. and Peter Boutté.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.