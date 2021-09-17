Diana M. Grimm

A homegoing celebration of life for Ms. Diana Marie Grimm, 39, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Edward Williams officiating. She will await the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the August 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Sorrell, Diana transitioned on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Dorothy Maxie of Four Corners; stepfather, Sylvanus Polk of New Iberia; three brothers, Walter Grimm Jr. of Baldwin, Ernest Grimm of New Iberia (Neco Town) and Wilfred Grimm Jr. of Glencoe; one sister, Brenda Preston of Beaumont, Texas; aunts Emma Jones, Hester Jones, Virginia Williams, Anna Maxie, Karen Harris, Linda Spencer (Robert), Shirley Lewis (Clarence) and Edna Dugas; uncles Gilbert Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton and Mike Hamilton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Lee Hamilton; maternal grandparents, Elsie Maxie and Savannah Maxie; paternal grandparents, Ernestine Hamilton and Albert Hamilton Sr.; aunts Edna Mae Maxie and Barbara George; and uncles David Maxie, James Maxie, Wille Maxie, Clarence Maxie, John Maxie, Dennis Maxie, James Hamilton and Robert Hamilton.
Active pallbearers are Omarion Antoine, Willie Maxie, Wendell Maxie, Walter Maxie, Bert Maxie and James Maxie.
Honorary pallbearers are Sylvanus Polk, Walter Grimm Jr., Ernest Grimm and Wilfred Grimm Jr.