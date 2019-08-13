BROUSSARD — Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lafayette, 1100 Lee Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501, for Diana Lynn Strassel, 69, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her residence in Broussard with her family by her side.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin and Castille’s Downtown location on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Lafayette from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Reverend Dustin Lee, Children’s Minister of First Baptist Church of West Monroe, will conduct the funeral services.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 47 years, Jeffery F. Strassel; three daughters, Sonia Rae Strassel, Erin Lea Ann Strassel and Jessica Laureen Strassel; one brother, Robert Wolfe; and seven granddaughters, Alexis, Lauren, Reagan, Morgan, Avery, Adalia and Fynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Wolfe and Daisy Mae Napier Wolfe.
Diana Lynn Wolfe Strassel was born in Covington, Kentucky, and was a resident of Broussard for over 21 years. She was an avid and talented seamstress, volunteering her time as a member of the Prayer Blanket Ministry and was also a dedicated worker in the Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church of Lafayette. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Borel, Charlie LeBouef, Sean Bonano, Jeff Sistrunk and Ardes Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Thomas, Calvin Williams and Ryan Marsh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Strassel’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503 or the Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church of Lafayette, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA. 70501.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Strassel family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Lafayette General Medical Center, Hospice of Acadiana, as well as Dr. Molly Thomas and her staff at the Cancer Center of Lafayette, for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care given to Mrs. Strassel and her family during their time of need.
Martin and Castille - Downtown, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 234-2311.