Funeral services will be held for Mr. Dewey LeBlanc, 85, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Miller serving as the officiant.
Entombment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Crowley and longtime resident of New Iberia, Dewey passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Conroe, Texas.
Dewey was born on September 11, 1934. At the young age of 17, he left home to serve his country during the Korean War aboard the USS Thompson Naval ship sweeping for underwater mines. He came home to marry his childhood sweetheart, Lou Ella. Together they built a family of six children and eventually settled in New Iberia. He worked hard to provide for his family driving long haul across the United States, then becoming a small business owner of LeBlanc Vaults and Monuments. He retired his business in 2005 at the age of 70.
He is survived by his children, Lillian Williams of Hammond, Christine LeBlanc of New Iberia, Janet Lefort (Guy) of Conroe, Texas, and Edward LeBlanc (Louella) of Bedias, Texas; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who knew him as Père (Papa); and his brother Fernis LeBlanc Sr. of Houma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ella Istre LeBlanc; son Michael Jack LeBlanc; daughter Paula LeBlanc; grandson Zachary; parents, Dewey Jack LeBlanc and Dometile Foreman Leger; siblings Lena LeBlanc, Dorothy Mae Primeaux, Lawrence LeBlanc and Ray LeBlanc.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Edward LeBlanc, Joshua Migues, Kalem Bourque, EJ LeBlanc, Tyler LeBlanc, Jace Guidry, Aiden Haydel and Cade Guidry.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
