Dewey David Billodeau Sr. died at his home in New Iberia, on May 9, 2022. He was born July 28, 1927, to Benny George Billodeau and Flavia Mendoza Billodeau. His family will observe a celebration of his life later.
He leaves behind for his family and for all who had the fortune to know him immense wisdom, experience and knowledge. He valued family above all else and for his children and grandchildren he was a steadfast model of how to live a life devoted to persevering and reaching goals. His love of learning and curiosity, gifts from his mother, were with him until the end of his life.
At the age of 16, he graduated in the Jeanerette High School Class of 1945 and joined the U.S. Navy for tours of duty in the South Pacific during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he enrolled at Southwest Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
His professional career spanned more than seven decades, two continents and countless engineering projects. From the beginning when he went to work at Moresi’s Foundry in Jeanerette at the age of 12 to help support his family, his fascination with solving industrial problems permeated his work life. In that life as a professional engineer, a distinction he held in Louisiana from 1957 until the time of his death, he oversaw the construction of a carbon black plant in France, served as president of United Carbon’s European operation, owned Frees Construction in Baldwin, worked for Stubbs Overbeck Engineering and eventually retired from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Whether he was drafting plans for multimillion-dollar oilfield projects, working to conserve Louisiana’s coastal beauty, or repairing a broken toy for one of his grandchildren, he brought countless skills and abundant zeal for problem solving to all tasks.
He earned several awards in recognition of his work, the 1981 Louisiana Economic Development Lanterns Award for excellence in manufacturing and outstanding service to the community, the 2010 Regional Director’s Conservation Award for outstanding contributions to conservation, and the 2011 Woodmen of the World Environment Award.
Outside his professional life, he was committed to serving his country and community as noted in numerous accomplishments including earning the rank of Eagle Scout, working to establish St. Joseph School in Jeanerette and participating as a member of various civic and faith-based groups including Knights of Columbus, Ducks Unlimited, Gourmet Club of Jeanerette and St. Joseph School’s Men’s Club. He was an avid reader who was constantly learning and, in turn, teaching those around him, especially his children and grandchildren who loved to listen to him recite poetry from memory or sing French songs, to accompany him on hunting or fishing trips and to help him cook some of the delicious meals he prepared with much love.
He was married to Josephine Bacala Billodeau for 67 years. She was clearly the love of his life, his twelfth rose. Together they were an example for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of enduring love and commitment.
He is survived by his wife Josie and his children Laurie (Simon Gonsoulin) of Baton Rouge, Leesa Falterman of New Iberia, David (Lisa Roy) of Lake Charles and Lynn (Karl Viator) of Lafayette. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Katie Gonsoulin Pelliccio (Adam), Sam Viator (Lisa), James Falterman III, Heidi Billodeau, Kathryn Falterman Rozas (Drew), Ben Gonsoulin (Emily), Michelle Billodeau (Nick Reynolds), Corinne Falterman, Adam Viator (Janee), Maria Viator Wirtz (Christopher) and Lt. Roy Billodeau. He is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and his grandson Nicholas Falterman.