ST. MARTINVILLE — Services were conducted for Mr. Devon Thurston Batiste, 17, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church with the Micheal Survarski officiating. Interment was in the Saint Michael Cemetery. Rosary was recited at the church.
A native and lifelong resident of Saint Martinville, he passed away in Henderson.
Devon Batiste was a football player for St. Martinville Senior High and a former player for Breaux Bridge Senior High.
He is survived by his father, Sheth Batiste Sr. and mother LaDeva Noel and stepfather Larry Noel and stepmother Bridget Batiste; five brothers, Sheth Batiste III, Seith Batiste, Vonte’ Prados, Alderrion Prados and Davion Prados; three sisters, Bria Batiste, Abbie Prados and Brailyn Clifton and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Laura Glover and great-grandmother Sarah Louis.
Active Pallbearers were Seith Batiste, Sheth Batiste III, Alderrion Prados, Davion Padros, Fabian Williams and Dewayne Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers were Larry Noel, De’antre Noel, Ashton Noel, Bronson Stovall, Charles Noel and Tyreke Landry.
The Golden Meadows Funeral Home of St. Martinville was in charge of arrangements.